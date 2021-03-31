Absence of minefield maps makes it difficult to find mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ANAMA

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Mar.31

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The absence of maps of minefields makes it difficult to find mines in the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Representative of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Madat Mammadov, told Trend’s Karabakh bureau.

He noted that Armenia has not yet given the minefield maps to Azerbaijan.

“Demining of the Azerbaijani liberated territories is the most pressing issue that is under the close scrutiny of the Azerbaijani government. The Armenian side did not provide us with maps of mined territories, which complicates the search for mines,” Mammadov said.