Azerbaijani MFA talks travel to Turkey with biometric identity card

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens will not be able to enter Turkey from another country with a biometric identity card, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Leyla Abdullayeva, said, Trend reports.

“Using a biometric identity card, our citizens will be able to enter Turkey only from Azerbaijan, but when entering from another country they will need a passport,” she said.

From Apr.1, citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey can enter the territory of both countries with a biometric identity card and stay there for 90 days. In this case, the identity card or passport must be valid for at least 30 days from the date of entry into the country.