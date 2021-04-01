Azerbaijan confirms 2,248 more COVID-19 cases, 860 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 860 patients have recovered and 26 patients have died, Trend reports on April 1 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 263,961 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 238,985 of them have recovered, and 3,593 people have died. Currently, 21,383 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,375 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,888,033 tests have been conducted so far.