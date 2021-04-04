Volume of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered to Azerbaijan disclosed (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:17)

April 4

Some 432,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to Azerbaijan within the COVAX initiative, Azerbaijani Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov told reporters, Trend reports.

Gasimov stressed that the vaccines against COVID-19 were produced in South Korea.

"The sooner the vaccination against COVID-19 is carried out, the earlier the collective immunity will be formed, which will save the population from this trouble," the deputy minister said.

Gasimov added that to date, more than 900,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.