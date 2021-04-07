Azerbaijani gymnasts to participate at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes will perform at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, to be held on April 16-18, 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the website of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Azerbaijan will be represented in the competition only in the individual program by gymnasts Arzu Jalilova and Narmina Samadova.

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises ranked second in the all-around competitions and third in the exercise with three hoops and two pairs of clubs at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Sofia, Bulgaria in March 26-28.