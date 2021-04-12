Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport gains 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating

Society 12 April 2021 15:40 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport gains 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating

Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan is the fifth airport worldwide to be Certified with the highest 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating, by international air transport rating agency Skytrax. This is a top recognition of the effectiveness of COVID-19 measures introduced at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to protect their customers and staff against the spread of coronavirus.

The Skytrax COVID-19 Rating is the world’s only assessment and certification of airport health and safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic that is based on professional and scientific investigation.

The COVID-19 audit was conducted in March 2021 evaluating over 175 safety protocols introduced by Heydar Aliyev International Airport during COVID-19 to enhance customer and staff safety. The audit includes assessment of the airport’s implementation of health, hygiene and safety measures in accordance with the recommendations of the ICAO Council’s Aviation Recovery Task Force and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Aviation Health Safety Protocol.

Mr. Jahangir Askerov, President of Azal, said: "Health and Safety of passengers and civil aviation staff is always our highest priority. Due to timely and preventive measures taken, including at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, we were able to create the appropriate infrastructure and restore operations of the airport terminal in the shortest possible time. I thank Skytrax for the airport safety rating and high assessment of the work we have done”.

The COVID-19 audit evaluates front-line airport facilities and service to determine how effectively and consistently COVID-19 procedures are being provided – items including terminal cleanliness and cleaning procedures, the standard and use consistency of staff personal protective equipment, branding and quality of social distancing signage, floor markers and seat distancing, hand sanitiser facilities, food & beverage cleanliness, security screening hygiene systems, and staff control of social distancing and face mask usage.

Chief Executive of Skytrax Mr. Edward Plaisted said: “This highest COVID-19 Safety Rating for Heydar Aliyev International Airport provides a strong assurance to their customers of a safe travel experience, which is essential to restoring confidence in air travel. With all of the improvements introduced by the airport they are now providing the highest standards of hygiene and safety across the airport experience. Heydar Aliyev International Airport is providing a very well-balanced portfolio of safety practices to reduce the risks related to the spread of COVID-19, and we congratulate them for achieving such a high standard of implementation and control.”

COVID-19 Airport Safety Ratings place high importance on the implementation of face mask regulations and monitoring of social distance adherence amongst staff and customers, and how an airport applies these measures. Airport cleaning efficiency includes evaluation of cleaning systems and equipment, cleaning staff numbers, and if sanitisation is regularly validated using ATP testing.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport maintains stringent cleaning procedures in line with international standards. The airport continues to implement a 2m physical distancing across all passenger touchpoints around the airport.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Potato, onion planting completed in Dashoguz region of Turkmenistan
Potato, onion planting completed in Dashoguz region of Turkmenistan
Turkmenabat cotton spinning factory of Turkmenistan exports most of its products
Turkmenabat cotton spinning factory of Turkmenistan exports most of its products
Turkmenistan’s Foreign Economic Affairs bank names volume of net profit for 2020
Turkmenistan’s Foreign Economic Affairs bank names volume of net profit for 2020
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan, Belarus trade surges Business 16:33
Potato, onion planting completed in Dashoguz region of Turkmenistan Business 16:31
Iran's TEDPIX sees decline Business 16:27
Swiss government urges voters to back COVID-19 law that foes want to ditch Europe 16:24
Kazakhstan exceeds plan on petroleum products output Oil&Gas 16:19
High-voltage substation with digital control system to be built in Uzbek Jizzakh region Uzbekistan 16:13
Azerbaijani president signs order to set up new enterprises in Balakhani Industrial Park Politics 16:05
Revenues of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan from communication services increase Economy 16:04
Turkish Aksa Enerji building thermal power plants in Uzbek Tashkent region Uzbekistan 16:03
Maersk Explorer completes drilling activities for Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 16:03
Unicorns of 2021: Gupshup, ShareChat latest entrant to $1B club; total number rises to 10 Other News 16:03
In a first, surgery restores 'right' music to man's ear Other News 16:03
Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases Transport 15:51
Georgia reveals volume of pension fund's assets Finance 15:45
Volume of SOCAR Ukraine’s aviation fuel supplies revealed Oil&Gas 15:44
Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport gains 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating Society 15:40
U.S., European consumers warm up to electric vehicles, but remain wary of price US 15:38
Kazakhstan’s KAZAKHALTYN delists its shares from Stock Exchange Business 15:33
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees increase in investments in fixed assets Finance 15:32
Several contracts signed in Iran’s oil sector Oil&Gas 15:29
Azerbaijan announces restoration of Araz newspaper's office building in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO) Society 15:29
Domino's, Nuro to start robot pizza delivery in Houston US 15:26
Turkmenabat cotton spinning factory of Turkmenistan exports most of its products Business 15:24
GDP of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan shows increase Business 15:16
Turkmenistan’s Foreign Economic Affairs bank names volume of net profit for 2020 Finance 15:11
Average monthly nominal salary in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan continues to grow Finance 15:08
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for rolling stock repair Tenders 14:53
Turkish Ziraat Bank shares forecast for Azerbaijan's GDP in 2021-22 Finance 14:52
Kazakhstan's gas consumption exceeds plan in 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 14:49
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender for equipment repairs Tenders 14:43
Iran has greater potential in technology than in oil sector - minister Oil&Gas 14:43
Azerbaijan discloses daily volume of oil production for March 2021 Oil&Gas 14:31
Assets of Kazakhstan’s National Fund decrease Finance 14:28
Iran's CBI allows some traders to import commodities, instead of revenues Business 14:24
Iranian technology companies produce number of aviation products Business 14:18
OECD countries’ crude oil imports fell in 2020 Oil&Gas 14:18
Georgia implements program aimed at supporting real estate sector Business 14:13
Total OECD natural gas imports decrease by over 5% Oil&Gas 14:11
IMF reveals forecast for breakeven oil price in Azerbaijan Finance 14:04
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 12 Society 13:58
Production volumes in all sectors of manufacturing industry increase in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:58
Kazakhstan to consider bill on products omitted from EAEU Unified List Kazakhstan 13:57
President of Belarus due in Azerbaijan Politics 13:54
Iran wants return to JCPOA's original model - Iranian official Nuclear Program 13:45
Time in Iran's favor - AEOI official Nuclear Program 13:45
Satcom wins contract from West African country Israel 13:36
Czech COVID-19 daily tally lowest since September as pupils return to classroom Europe 13:34
US Fortinet offers various modern cybersecurity solutions for Azerbaijani SMEs Economy 13:32
Manufacture volumes of many types of products increased in Turkmenistan Business 13:31
Iran Air asks Boeing to fulfill its obligations Business 13:29
Iran announces annual budget for free economic zones Business 13:29
Iran discusses implementation of changes to national currency Business 13:28
Iran starts fueling new generation of centrifuges in Natanz Business 13:27
Iran's petrochemical exports rise Business 13:27
Iran to legally follow enforcement of Boeing contracts Business 13:25
Iran and China cooperation accord to improve economy - Iran's Minister of Economy Politics 13:24
SOCAR's Supervisory Board working on enhancing company's operability (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 13:22
Iran looks to remove additional regulations to boost production Business 13:08
Azerbaijan's AzFina discusses contribution to developing local payment systems' int'l co-op Economy 13:05
Russia's Hevel expresses readiness to supply innovative solar modules to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:05
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks adaptation of payment terminals to updated banknotes Finance 13:04
Iran's knowledge-based companies flourish, pushed by restrictions Business 13:03
Azerbaijan names another state bodies to switch to G-Cloud ICT 13:03
Situation around Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh discussed in Georgian parliament Georgia 12:54
Activities of western ports of Iran's Hormozgan Province announced Transport 12:50
Indian Business Tycoon Yusuffali MA Gets Top Civilian Award In UAE Other News 12:48
Turkmenistan reveals statistics of its construction sector Construction 12:44
India Contributes $500,000 To UN Trust Fund For Counter-Terrorism Other News 12:41
Chabahar Port Likely To Be Ready By May As India Accelerates Work: Report Other News 12:41
India crucial partner in fight against climate change: US Congressman Other News 12:39
Number of countries buy products from Turkmen commodity and raw materials exchange Business 12:38
Google expanding in India to help users become digital cos: Google Cloud MD Other News 12:37
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Military Trophy Park in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 12:30
Azerbaijan increases potential for tomato exports to Russia Business 12:19
Azerbaijan to put up dozens of state properties for auction Business 12:16
Georgia reports 359 new cases of coronavirus for April 12 Georgia 12:14
Iran to offer preferences to cryptocurrency mining centers Business 12:14
Iran requests South Korea to release its blocked assets as soon as possible Politics 12:01
Value created by STAR Refinery’s digitalization projects disclosed Oil&Gas 12:01
Number of Turkish labor migrants to Azerbaijan plunges in 1Q2021 Turkey 11:58
Measures needed to force Armenia provide mine maps to Azerbaijan - Russian expert Politics 11:49
Georgia proposes to create state commission to discuss energy sector dev't Oil&Gas 11:45
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan decline Finance 11:41
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Noshahr port shrinks Transport 11:36
2M2021 data on cargo shipment via Turkish ports from Greece published Turkey 11:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:11
Data on 1Q2021 cargo, passenger traffic at Turkish Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport named Turkey 11:09
Iran’s IRICA talks about Iran’s trade turnover via Fereidoonkenar customs Business 11:09
EU gas storage filling rate down Oil&Gas 11:05
Kazakhstan sums up results of socio-economic dev't for 1Q2021 Kazakhstan 11:01
Iran-South Korea trade declines - Chamber of Commerce Business 11:00
Iran's Sangan Iron Ore Complex to boost production Business 10:51
EU net gas imports decreased by 9% Oil&Gas 10:51
Iran to establish new port in Golestan Province Business 10:48
Iran increases production and exports in Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone Business 10:43
Turkey discloses 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from US Turkey 10:37
IMF unveils outlook on Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves for 2021-2022 Finance 10:35
Uzbekistan, Latvia agree to make joint efforts for developing mutual co-op Uzbekistan 10:34
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War was victory of entire Turkic world - SecGen Politics 10:18
Iran signs MoU with Belarus Politics 10:17
All news