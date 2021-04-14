Azerbaijan shares updated info on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

Trend:

Some 31,028 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 26,347 citizens, and the second one to 4,681 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,243,191 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 813,413 people, and the second - by 429,778 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.