Azerbaijan shares updated info on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14
Trend:
Some 31,028 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 26,347 citizens, and the second one to 4,681 citizens per day.
Totally, up until now, 1,243,191 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 813,413 people, and the second - by 429,778 people.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
Latest
Minsk IT Holding of Belarus develops solution for accepting non-cash payment based on NFC smartphones
Our Victory is not only victory of our people, entire Turkic world is proud of it - Azerbaijani president
Certain revengeful forces raising their heads should know that iron fist remains in place - Azerbaijani president
President Aliyev on transfer of Irevan to Armenia: I condemned this decision, we should not obscure history
I have been saying that second Armenian state will never be created in our lands - Azerbaijani president
In 2003, scum of PFPA-Musavat tandem attempted military coup, but it did not work - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani president about PFPA-Musavat tandem: In order to save themselves, they had to turn to Heydar Aliyev
Defense minister at time promised that if Shusha was surrendered, he'd shoot himself - President Aliyev
Then leader of junta, Sargsyan, promised me to return our lands in aftermath of that bitter defeat - President Aliyev