Mine clearing operations continue in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.16
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The process of de-mining the territory of the Azerbaijani Aghdam district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, continues, a source in the Aghdam District Mayor’s Office told Trend.
According to the source, a total of 2,941.41 hectares of land had already been cleared of mines on the territory of the district.
The source also added that 2,190.5 hectares of de-mined land have already been plowed up and wheat has been sown on these lands.
Latest
Armenia violating int'l legal principles by refusing to give up minefield maps - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament
Co-op between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan progresses in all areas - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament (PHOTO)