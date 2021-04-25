Weapons, ammunition left by Armenian Armed Forces found in Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25

Trend:

The preventive measures are being continued to detect weapons and unexploded ordnance left by the Armenians in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Barda district group of the press- service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend.

Some 11 missile launchers of various types, four grenade launchers, one machine gun, 14 grenades of various types, four cartridges for a grenade launcher, 32 magazines for an assault rifle, one communication device, 19,140 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were found in Shusha city and transferred to the relevant structures during regular measures carried out by the employees of the Shusha district police department and the servicemen of the Internal Troops, together with the relevant structures of the State Security Service.