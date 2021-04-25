Azerbaijan confirms 1,541 more COVID-19 cases, 2,245 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 2,245 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 25 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 313,006 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 279,179 of them have recovered, and 4,371 people have died. Currently, 29,456 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,492 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,189,536 tests have been conducted so far.
