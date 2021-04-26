Mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi injures several locals
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26
Trend:
Three residents of Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi district suffered as a result of mine explosion while trying to penetrate the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend on April 26.
One of the civilians was killed as a result of severe injuries.
