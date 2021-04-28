Azerbaijan discloses data on demined сrop area in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A crop area of 3,037 hectares has been cleared from mines and unexploded munitions in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, a source in the local executive authorities told Trend on Apr.28.

According to the source, the process of demining the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) continues.

"While the crop areas are being cleared, wheat has already been planted on 2,200 hectares," added the source.