Azerbaijani ecology ministry talks plans on reservoir in liberated Fuzuli

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Around 1,500 fish fry will be released in the Kondelenchay-1 reservoir in the Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Head of the Biodiversity Protection Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Firudin Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the speech during the trip of journalists to Fuzuli and Khojavand districts.

According to the ministry representative, 1,000 kutum fry and 500 grass carp will be released into the reservoir.

"This will have a positive impact on the natural recovery and dynamics of fish populations in water basins in the liberated territories," Aliyev said.