Mine clearance in Azerbaijan's Zangilan for Smart Village project underway

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, Apr.29

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

A land plot for implementing the Smart Village project in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district is being cleared from mines, head of the department at the Mine Action Agency Bahruz Namazov said, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on Apr.29.

According to Namazov, a 72-hectare area of this plot has already been cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.

"The land plot is intended for the implementation of the Smart Village project in the settlements of Aghaly-1, Aghaly-2, and Aghaly-3, Zangilan district. Currently, work on clearing the territory from mines and unexploded ordnance continues," he said.

Azerbaijan had liberated the district from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.