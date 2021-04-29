Mine clearance in Azerbaijan's Zangilan for Smart Village project underway

Society 29 April 2021 12:10 (UTC+04:00)
Mine clearance in Azerbaijan's Zangilan for Smart Village project underway

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, Apr.29

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

A land plot for implementing the Smart Village project in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district is being cleared from mines, head of the department at the Mine Action Agency Bahruz Namazov said, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on Apr.29.

According to Namazov, a 72-hectare area of this plot has already been cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.

"The land plot is intended for the implementation of the Smart Village project in the settlements of Aghaly-1, Aghaly-2, and Aghaly-3, Zangilan district. Currently, work on clearing the territory from mines and unexploded ordnance continues," he said.

Azerbaijan had liberated the district from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
President of Uzbekistan to visit Turkmenistan
President of Uzbekistan to visit Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan interested in developing trade, economic co-op in wide range of areas
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan interested in developing trade, economic co-op in wide range of areas
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss potential for cooperation in various areas
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss potential for cooperation in various areas
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Area for future electrical substation in Azerbaijan's liberated Gubadly cleared of mines - Mine Action Agency Society 12:48
Russian Direct Investment Fund, Mubadala Investment Company to invest in projects in Kazakhstan Business 12:47
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of funds put up for sale at NIMA exchange rate Finance 12:40
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender for equipment repairs Tenders 12:37
President of Uzbekistan to visit Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:37
Kazakhstan sees surge in deposits Finance 12:34
Moderna boosting COVID-19 vaccine capacity, targets up to 3 billion shots in 2022 US 12:30
Azerbaijan records growth of payment card turnover for 1Q2021 Finance 12:25
Iran sees increase in exports from Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Provinces Business 12:16
Positive start to Q4 corporate earnings for India Inc. Other News 12:16
Georgia reports 1,433 new cases of coronavirus for April 29 Georgia 12:14
Malaysian consulting company to introduce Islamic banking instruments in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:13
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan interested in developing trade, economic co-op in wide range of areas Business 12:12
Uzbekistan records slight increase in GDP per capita Uzbekistan 12:12
Uzbekistan, Ukraine plan to resume direct flights Transport 12:11
1st lot of Sputnik V vaccine likely in India by May end Other News 12:11
Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks Europe 12:11
Modi speaks to Putin, thanks him for rushing medical aid Other News 12:11
Covaxin found to neutralise '617 variant' of Covid, says US expert Other News 12:10
Indian Americans in U.S. Congress, tech organize joined hands to give aid for India amid 2nd wave Other News 12:10
Mine clearance in Azerbaijan's Zangilan for Smart Village project underway Society 12:10
Cashless payment gaining popularity in Azerbaijan Finance 12:09
PM Holds Meet On Covid, Asks Official To Rapidly Upgrade Health Facilities Other News 12:08
Volume of minerals extracted in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province increases Business 12:08
Bhutan to supply 40 MT medical oxygen to Assam daily Other News 12:07
EIB to allocate loan to Georgia for East-West highway reconstruction Transport 12:06
Georgia emphasizes importance of effective and efficient cooperation with UN Georgia 12:05
Georgia holding negotiations to receive Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines Georgia 12:03
Fighting the Covid crisis: Ireland to send 700 oxygen concentrators to India Other News 12:03
Uzbekneftegaz obtains gas and gas condensate at well of Ustyurt gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 12:02
Azerbaijan continues mine clearance in area for future airport in Zangilan (PHOTO) Society 12:02
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for electric actuators Tenders 11:55
Azerbaijan boosts gold exports Business 11:53
BioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September US 11:53
Equinor reduces production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 11:52
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation shares video for International Dance Day (VIDEO) Society 11:50
Iran’s NIDC begins excavations in Hendijan oil field Oil&Gas 11:47
School of Project Management of Baku Higher Oil School starts registration of new group of listeners Society 11:47
Azerbaijan discloses data on exports through 'Single Window' system for Apr.2021 Transport 11:40
Equinor reduces natural gas sales volume y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:38
Equinor’s equity production of liquids and gas down due to natural decline Oil&Gas 11:36
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss potential for cooperation in various areas Business 11:34
Azerbaijan reveals 1Q2021 data on sales through Azexport website Business 11:33
Equinor sees decrease in non-current assets in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:24
Group of journalists begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Gubadly (PHOTO) Society 11:15
Azerbaijani satellite operator announces 1Q2021 export revenues ICT 11:10
Azerbaijan shares data on spending of foreigners via bank cards Finance 11:05
Turkmenistan, Turkey aim to boost relations in number of areas Business 10:56
Azerbaijan shares data on precious metals prices Finance 10:43
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 29 Uzbekistan 10:43
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Finance 10:41
SOCAR Polymer remains as leading exporter in private sector in Azerbaijan Business 10:41
Bulk of 2M2021 industrial production volume in Baku falls on mining industry Business 10:31
Saipem’s liquidity rises amid new bond issuance Oil&Gas 10:27
Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake Arab World 10:20
Intel to build new Haifa campus, hiring 1,000 Israel 10:08
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.29 Finance 10:03
US dollar dips at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Kazakhstan 10:03
Georgia reveals list of most expensive properties sold via auction Business 09:55
Honeywell says Industry 4.0 to enable quick return to growth post-COVID Oil&Gas 09:52
Major terrorist attack prevented in Istanbul Turkey 09:49
How is Honeywell driving Industry 4.0 forward? Oil&Gas 09:45
U.S. to send more than $100 mln in COVID supplies to India US 09:44
Iranian currency rates for April 29 Finance 09:43
Russian Tatneft, Kazakh KazMunayGas developing projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 09:42
India's coronavirus infections cross 18 million Other News 09:39
Honeywell creates new category of software for digitalization Oil&Gas 09:38
Revenues of global media from viewership exceeds ad revenues - WAN-IFRA Economy 09:34
Azerbaijan restores "Welcome to Jabrayil" billboard in liberated Jabrayil (PHOTO) Politics 09:30
Iran Khodro Co. talks ECU platform design Business 09:24
TAP’s gas supplies to Italy up by 54% Oil&Gas 09:21
Current account deficit to narrow in Georgia Finance 08:49
Apple reports Q2 results with record revenue ICT 08:26
Iran CBI allows import payments with crypto currencies Finance 08:08
Turkey to buy 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine Turkey 07:30
Romania identifies areas to enhance bilateral co-op with Azerbaijan Business 07:30
Kazakhstan reports 2 883 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:18
Jordan to lift Friday lockdown Arab World 06:25
Denmark tightens restrictions on travel from India Europe 05:42
EU’s support to agriculture in Georgia mostly held under ENPARD program - EU Delegation Business 05:01
Sri Lanka, China vow to enhance pragmatic cooperation in all sectors Other News 04:28
Sudan suspends effect of naval base agreement with Russia, media reports say Other News 03:35
India sets world record with 360,960 new coronavirus cases over day Other News 02:49
Northern Ireland First Minister Foster to step down after party revolt Europe 01:51
Georgian plans to launch pilot green hydrogen project Oil&Gas 01:02
Thousands of Colombians march to protest government tax proposals Economy 00:45
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calls President Aliyev Politics 00:23
ADB projects investments to remain major driver of Uzbekistan’s economic growth Uzbekistan 28 April 23:59
France arrests 7 Italian leftist militants it harboured for decades Europe 28 April 23:30
Cost of paid services for Azerbaijan's Baku residents shrinks Finance 28 April 22:19
Azerbaijan building pilot photovoltaic power plant Oil&Gas 28 April 22:17
Azerbaijan discloses share of loans issued to groups of borrowers in portfolio of Credit Implementation Agency Finance 28 April 22:16
Consumption of steel products in Iran Business 28 April 22:16
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 tax revenues into state budget increases Finance 28 April 22:14
Water facilities to be put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 28 April 22:13
Georgia plans to build three solar power plants Oil&Gas 28 April 22:12
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 1 Oil&Gas 28 April 22:11
National Bank of Georgia increases refinancing rate Finance 28 April 22:11
Bulk of construction work performed in Baku in 2M201 falls on private enterprises Construction 28 April 22:11
Imported cement must comply with national standard – Kazakhstan’s ministry Kazakhstan 28 April 22:09
All news