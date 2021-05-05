Azerbaijan presents concept of Patriotic War Memorial Complex, Victory Museum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The concept of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum in Baku has been prepared with the participation of local and foreign experts and presented as intended, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, one of the tasks of the complex is to inform visitors about the bravery and heroism shown by the Azerbaijani people during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, to become a symbol of the Great Victory and patriotism.

"In accordance with the developed concept, the Patriotic War Memorial Complex will become a modern center, the exhibits of which will tell visitors about the brilliant victory that ensured the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," the message said.

In order to replenish the fund of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum, the Ministry of Culture continues to collect the necessary materials.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.