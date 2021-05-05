Azerbaijan publishes fresh COVID-19 statistics by capital's districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Three districts of Baku are leading in the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection - Binagadi (14.7 percent), Khatai (13.4 percent) and Yasamal (12.3 percent), Trend reports citing www.koronavirusinfo.az website.

The Sabunchu district of the capital accounted for 11.1 percent of those infected with COVID-19, Narimanov - 8.2 percent, Surakhany - 8.2 percent, Nasimi - 7.9 percent, Nizami – 7 percent, Khazar - 7.1 percent, Garadagh – 4.5 percent and Sabail - 5.1 percent.

The least infected with coronavirus was recorded in the Pirallahi district of Baku.