Azerbaijan reveals funds to be allocated for student tuition

Society 5 May 2021 16:03 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Some 14 million manat ($8.2 million) will be allocated in Azerbaijan to pay for the tuition of students from socially vulnerable layers of the population, Trend reports on May 5 referring to Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev.

The changes were made to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on the payment for the tuition of students from socially vulnerable layers of the population on the basis of the relevant order of the president.

"Some 15,209 students were covered by this mechanism in the second half of the 2019/2020 academic year and 15,900 students in the first half of the 2020/2021 academic year,” Amrullayev added. “In total, 20,800 students used this opportunity in 2020."

“In accordance with the new amendment, the Azerbaijani government will also pay for the tuition of students who are members of socially vulnerable families and receive the paid education in the spring semester of the 2020/2021 academic year,” the minister added. “Some 14 million manat ($8.2 million) will be allocated for these purposes.”

