People aged 30-59 suffer most from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Citizens aged 30-59 are the group mostly affected by COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, said the Head of the Department of Board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva, Trend reports on Thursday.

Garayeva urged citizens to comply with the quarantine rules.

She also said that positive dynamics of recovery from coronavirus is observed in Azerbaijan.

"This success was achieved thanks to many measures. Each of us should try to consolidate the success achieved, " Garayeva said.