Construction of new main water pipeline to Shusha begins in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7
Trend:
Construction of a section of the main water pipeline has begun in accordance with the approved action plan to improve the water supply of the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, Anar Jabrayill, spokesperson for Azersu OJSC, told Trend.
