Very exciting to perform in Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - Polish gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

It is very exciting and pleasant to perform at the competitions in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, Polish gymnast Milena Weronika Gorska told Trend.

"I was very happy to know that the Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 will be held in Azerbaijan,” the gymnast added. “This is my third visit to Baku to participate in competitions. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is my native place. It is always comfortable and cozy in Baku."

While speaking about her performance, the gymnast stressed that she was not fully pleased with her performance.

"I think I have not performed the exercise well because not everything was done as it was planned,” Gorska said. “I could have done better."

“All the necessary sanitary and epidemiological requirements are strictly observed in the National Gymnastics Arena,” the gymnast said.

"The World Cup competitions have been organized perfectly,” Gorska said. “All safety standards are observed during the COVID-19 pandemic. All the necessary conditions for fruitful training and successful performance have been created for athletes."

The first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7. Qualification of teams in group exercises (program with five balls) will start at 18:15 (GTM +4). The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina is participating in the group exercises.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will get the AGF Trophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.