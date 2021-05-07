World Cup in Baku - most long-awaited competition, says Lithuanian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The World Cup on Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku is the most welcome competition in 2021, Lithuanian athlete Fausta Sostakaite told Trend.

"The World Cup in Baku is the competition which I waited most of all this year, and in general, coming to Azerbaijan is always a holiday. I’m very glad that it was possible to come to these magnificent competitions,” Sostakaite emphasized.

“The National Gymnastics Arena has the best conditions, and the organization level of the competitions is perfect. Even the smallest details have been taken into account. There is a wonderful training hall with eight carpets. So we had a great opportunity to prepare for the competition,” she said.

According to Sostakaite, it’s the first time that she participates in the event in Baku as a senior.

"During today's program, mistakes were made, and now it’s needed to work on them so as not to repeat them. As to which of the four gymnastic apparatuses I like to perform with more, this depends on my mood. I try to find a balance so that to cope with every exercise," she also noted.

The Lithuanian gymnast noted that usually, the presence of spectators in the hall gives the gymnasts confidence, but given that since the СOVID-19 pandemic, most competitions in the world have been held with empty tribunes, athletes get accustomed to the new conditions.

"Of course, when the audience is in the hall, you feel support, it’s easier to perform, but this isn’t my first competition without spectators, so we are already getting used to the new conditions," added Sostakaite.

The first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7. Qualification of teams in group exercises (program with five balls) will start at 18:15 (GTM +4). The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. In group exercises for the country, the team will consist of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Daria Sorokina.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will be awarded the AGFTrophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without the participation of spectators.