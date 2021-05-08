Azerbaijan names finalists in exercise with clubs as part of gymnastics World Cup in Baku

Society 8 May 2021 19:09 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan names finalists in exercise with clubs as part of gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in the exercise with clubs were named at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 8, Trend reports on May 8 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria, 27.050 points), Daria Trubnikova (Russia, 26.100 points), Lala Kramarenko (Russia, 25.800 points), Alexandra Agiurgiuculese (Italy, 25.300 points), Milena Baldassarri (Italy, 25.200 points), Linoy Ashram (Israel, 25.000 points), Fanny Pigniczki (Hungary, 24.400 points) and Andreea Verdes (Romania, 24.150 points) reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts did not reach the final in the exercise with clubs.

Zohra Aghamirova received 23,000 points (17th place) while Arzu Jalilova - 21,650 points (30th place) for the exercise with clubs.

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 8.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

