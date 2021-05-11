Azerbaijan confirms 514 more COVID-19 cases, 1,306 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 514 new COVID-19 cases, 1,306 patients have recovered and 15 patients have died, Trend reports on May 11 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 327,601 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 308,317 of them have recovered, and 4,713 people have died. Currently, 14,571 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,081 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,346,012 tests have been conducted so far.
