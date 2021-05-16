Azerbaijan confirms 472 more COVID-19 cases, 1,122 recoveries

Society 16 May 2021 16:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 472 more COVID-19 cases, 1,122 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 472 new COVID-19 cases, 1,122 patients have recovered and 11 patients have died, Trend reports on May 16 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 329,843 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 314,900 of them have recovered, and 4,779 people have died. Currently, 10,164 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,374 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,384,053 tests have been conducted so far.

