Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 16

Some 17,623 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 4,455 citizens, and the second one to 13,168 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,795,049 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,030,831 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 764,218 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.