Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperation with US Duke University

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has started cooperation with Duke University, one of the most famous and prestigious universities in the world.

The new training program of the School of Project Management (SPM) of Baku Higher Oil School will be implemented jointly with Duke University (USA, North Carolina).

The training will begin on May 21-23, 2021.

The SPM program covers 7 modules. Duke University will issue an international certificate for 7 modules to students who successfully complete the training.

In addition, upon successful completion of the first 3 modules, students will receive Foundational Certificate in Project Management.

Upon completion of the training program, students will be able to obtain Professional Certificate in Project Management from Duke University.

Graduates who complete all modules of the program will gain the right to put the initials DCPM (Duke Certified Project Manager) before their names, like PMP or PhD.

The program covers modules such as “Managing projects”, “Scheduling and cost control”, “Risk management”, “Agile & Lean”, “Project leadership”, “Management and communication”, “Contract management”, “Negotiations skills for project managers” and “PMP exam preparation”.