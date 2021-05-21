Baku names female finalists in individual program at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists in the individual program among women in the age category of 15-17 were named during the first day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 21 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Varvara Zybina (Russia, 20.000 points), Ilona Goergenyi (Hungary, 19.950 points), Claudia Ristea (Romania, 19.850 points), Borislava Ivanova (Bulgaria, 19.650 points), Lucrezia Rexhepi (Italy, 19.500 points), Maelys Lenclos (France, 19.450 points), Alice Pettinari (Italy, 19.400 points) and Simal Seyman (Turkey, 19.300 points) reached the final.

Azerbaijani gymnast Dilara Gurbanova scoring 18.450 points did not reach the final and ranked 16th.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.