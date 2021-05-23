Trio from Russia takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The gold medal of the World Aerobic Gymnastics Age Group Competition in Baku among athletes participating in a trio (age category 12-14) was won by representatives of Russia (the second team) with a score of 19.500 points, Trend reports on Sunday.

Silver was also won by a trio from Russia (first team, 18.850 points), a bronze medal was awarded to representatives of Hungary (18.600 points).

The Azerbaijani trio consisting of Sara Alikhanli, Aliya Ismailova and Sanam Kazimova took the seventh position with a score of 17.800 points.

On Sunday, May 23, the final day of the World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the final day, gymnasts in the age categories 12-14 and 15-17 will perform in the finals of the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups and aerodance.

For the first time, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is holding the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition among age groups. The ninth competition will be held on May 21-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 202 athletes from 18 countries participate in them.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.