Baku awards winners of competitions in individual program for men and among mixed pairs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

On Sunday, May 23, the ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the World Competitions in the individual program for men (age category 15-17) and among mixed pairs (12-14 years) was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

In the men's individual program, Danila Kudinov (Russia) won the gold medal, Kirill Klimov (Russia) won the silver medal, and the Romanian gymnast Leonard Manta won the bronze.

Among mixed pairs, the first place was taken by representatives of Russia Artyom Khurudzhi and Yekaterina Shabalina, the second place was taken by Alexei Zhelobov and Eva Durymanova, who also represent Russia, the third place was taken by athletes from Portugal Thiago Pinheiro and Leticia Oliveira.

A memorable moment of the awards ceremony was that the medals were presented to the gymnasts with the help of a drone.

On Sunday, May 23, the final day of the World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

For the first time, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is holding the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition among age groups. The ninth competition will be held on May 21-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 202 athletes from 18 countries participate in them.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.