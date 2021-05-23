Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at international tournament in Kiev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

An international artistic gymnastics tournament was held in Kiev (Ukraine), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

At the tournament, Azerbaijan was represented by members of the women's national artistic gymnastics team - Marina Nekrasova, Milana Minakovskaya and Nazanin Teymurova.

The leader of the Azerbaijani team Marina Nekrasova took the first step of the podium for the vault exercise. For her performance in the uneven bars program, she became the third, and in the all-around she remained one step away from the medal.

Nazanin Teymurova, who competed among juniors, won four medals in the competition: silver in floor exercise, she also took third place in the all-around, vault and in the uneven bars program.

Milana Minakovskaya, performing in the adult age category, became the fifth in the floor exercise, in the uneven bars program - the sixth, and in the all-around - the ninth.