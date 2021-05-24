Azerbaijan to set up national park in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan will set up a new national park in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Arzu Samadova, Deputy Head of the Biodiversity Protection Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, told Trend.

According to Samadova, currently, the territory for the national park is being cleared of mines.

"After de-mining, the borders of the new national park will be determined. Also, new specially protected natural areas will be created in the region," Samadova said.

She noted that a new national park can be created on the territory of reserves.

"There is no specially protected natural zone in the Kalbajar district, so the issue of its creation may be considered. There are plant species in Kalbajar that should be protected by the state. The opinions of scientists will be taken into account on this issue," Samadova said.