Azerbaijan, Turkey enter new stage in media dev't - Press Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey have entered a new stage in the development of media, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Press Council, Aflatun Amashov said, Trend reports on May 24.

Amashov made the remark at the presentation of the first digital project ‘TURKIC.World’, developed by the Azerbaijani Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group.

The chairman noted that Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan.

“Turkish media play an exceptional role in informing the world about the realities of Azerbaijan. During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the Turkish press was focusing on informing the world community about the fair position of Azerbaijan,” he stressed.

“I believe that the site presented today will play an important role in the development of the Turkic world and will make an important contribution to the expansion of relations between the Turkic countries in the media sphere,” said Amashov.