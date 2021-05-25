Azerbaijan allows operation of beaches
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
Trend:
Beaches will be opened in Azerbaijan from June 10, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Issues and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov during a briefing, Trend reports.
The beaches will be subject to the rules that were introduced last year, he said.
Latest
Azerbaijan and Turkey aim at deeper, more comprehensive relations in media - Media Development Agency