COVID-19 vaccination passport requirement in Azerbaijan to apply to weddings - official

Society 25 May 2021 13:48 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Individuals who received two doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will have the vaccination certificate, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 25.

According to him, another certificate will be called a certificate of immunity. It will be issued to those who have recovered from COVID-19.

He noted that both of these certificates will be called COVID-19 passports. Persons having one of the certificates will be able to visit sports venues and in the future visit weddings.

