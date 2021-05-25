COVID-19 vaccination passport requirement in Azerbaijan to apply to weddings - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Individuals who received two doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will have the vaccination certificate, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 25.

According to him, another certificate will be called a certificate of immunity. It will be issued to those who have recovered from COVID-19.

He noted that both of these certificates will be called COVID-19 passports. Persons having one of the certificates will be able to visit sports venues and in the future visit weddings.