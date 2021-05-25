NEQSOL Holding successfully obtained ISO certificate confirming high level of compliance

NEQSOL Holding continues successful implementation of the international standards and best practices in the realms of compliance.

One of the holding’s most significant achievements in this area is the obtaining of the ISO 37001:2016 certificate, which confirms the effective implementation of ABMS, the management system to fight unlawful actions. The certificate was awarded following a successful audit conducted by LRQA, which is part of the UK-based Lloyd’s Register Group Limited.

“International compliance standards are an integral factor in doing business in NEQSOL Holding. The awarding of the certificate by a leading international agency is another evidence of the high level of compliance in the holding, business transparency, and the application of appropriate standards in relations with stakeholders,” said Narmina Gardashkhanova, Corporate Governance and Compliance Manager at NEQSOL Holding.

ISO 37001:2016 was developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and is currently the first and only international ABMS standard. The management system developed by ISO ensures the accordance of activities in this area with international requirements.

In 2019, Nobel Oil Services, a part of NEQSOL Holding, became the first energy company in the South Caucasus to obtain the same certificate, which was successfully renewed in 2020 and 2021.

The main activities of NEQSOL Holding cover energy, telecommunications, high-tech, and construction industries in the UK, USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the UAE, and more.