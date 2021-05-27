Opening of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships announced in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The opening of the 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 27.

The event’s opening was announced by the Vice-President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Vasily Titov.

“Ladies and gentlemen, dear friends! On behalf of the International Gymnastics Federation, I want to say that we are very pleased and proud to announce the opening of the 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship, which started today in Baku. I’m happy to welcome participants from all over the world, their coaches and judges, as well as fans of this wonderful sport,” Titov said.

“We, the International Gymnastics Federation, are very pleased that despite the difficult conditions, you all came to the competitions in this beautiful city,” he noted. “I’m sure that the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena, where prestigious international sports events are held annually, will turn into a holiday of youth and joy, which will be remembered by all participants and guests.”

“I express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for their great support in organizing this large-scale sporting event, and wish good luck to the athletes and may the best win,” added the official.

One of the most large-scale competitions to be organized by Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will be organized on May 27-29. Some 171 athletes from 22 countries will take part in the event.

At the Championships to be lasted three days, gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in maximum three categories. At the Championships, there will be qualifications and finals in each category.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.