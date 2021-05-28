Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

Some 62,296 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 53,155 citizens, and the second one to 9,141 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,169,185 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,279,356 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 889,829 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.