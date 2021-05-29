Baku Metro sets up continuous power supply for ‘November 8’ new metro station (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29
By Samir Ali - Trend:
A 35 kV substation was commissioned and four generators were installed for continuous power supply of the ‘November 8’ new metro station in Azerbaijan’s capital, the Deputy Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC Hidayat Mammadov said, Trend reports.
“The ‘November 8’ station, to open on May 31, will play an important role in passenger transportation," he added.
In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, from 06:00 (GMT+4) on May 31, the activity of the Baku metro will resume.
