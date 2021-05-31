Baku Higher Oil School organizes webinar on ‘International Ranking for Young HEIs: Challenges and Opportunities’

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), together with the Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS), organized a webinar on "International Ranking for Young HEIs: Challenges and Opportunities."

President of EURAS Assoc. Prof. Mustafa Aydin, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismailzade delivered keynote speeches at the webinar.

It was noted that the ranking of world universities was first compiled in 2003 by Richard Lambert, Director General of the Confederation of British Industry and Chancellor of the University of Warwick. Richard Lambert proposed to compile a rating of British universities to determine their place on the world stage.

After some time, various organizations and institutions in different countries started compiling this rating.

The rating table is compiled based on various criteria, including the activity of the universities' Internet addresses, the number of universities' electronic publications, etc. One of these criteria is the academic resources of the university. This criterion includes such indicators as the university's teaching staff, student performance, training, financial resources, logistics, etc.



It was also noted that ranking tables allow universities to define their place and status in the world, as well as to identify their problems and shortcomings. And this mobilizes universities to take appropriate measures to improve the quality of education.

Nowadays, a number of organizations compile world university rankings, the most influential of which are “Times Higher Education World University Rankings" and “QS World University Rankings".

Panelists made presentations at the event as follows:

Consultant to the Rector of the University of Rome Sapienza for Rankings & Business Development Partner at QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) Dario ConsoIi spoke on the topic “Young universities and reputation: how to increase global awareness and rankings’ standing”. Vice Rector of Istanbul Aydın Unıversity Prof. Dr. Zafer Aslan and Director of Division of Research of Daffodil International University Prof. Dr. Md Kabirul Islam spoke on the topic “Institutionalizing Research Culture and University World Rankings”. Director of Marketing and Recruiting Center of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Leila Delovarova and Head of Strategic Marketing & Brand Management of this university Zhaxybay Suingariyev spoke on the topic “Kazakhstan education’s experience in internationalization”. Head of Strategic Development of Azerbaijan State University of Economics Turan Suleymanov spoke on the topic ‘’HEIs of Azerbaijan in International Rankings, Perspectives and Challenges’’.

The speakers noted that employers around the world learn more about graduates of a particular university by viewing its rating.

Given that the higher education market is currently considered one of the most important sectors of the economy, it is safe to say that the representation of universities in regional rankings is both an indicator of the prestige of universities and a guarantee of high-quality employment of graduates in the labor market.

The webinar was moderated by Academic Vice-Director of Department of International Relations of Istanbul Aydın Unıversity Ayşe Deniz Ozkan.