Azerbaijan Media Development Agency to render financial support to websites

The Azerbaijan Media Development Agency has announced the implementation of a project to support the websites, Trend reports citing the agency on June 1.

To participate in the contest, online media (websites) that publish social, political, and sports content can contact the agency.

The applications for participation in the contest are accepted between June 1-11, 2021.

To participate in the contest, websites must meet the following requirements:

- have their own office where employees work (render services) in accordance with the concluded employment contract;

- working conditions of employees must meet minimum requirements (computer, office supplies, etc.);

- they must not be in the process of reorganization, bankruptcy, or liquidation;

- the founder must not be a foreign legal entity or an individual;

- the state bodies, municipalities, religious structures, or religious communities must not be the founders;

- have a staff of at least three employees (editor-in-chief, correspondent, and technical worker);

- publish at least 20 news monthly for 20 days (except for press releases of state bodies (structures) and articles of news agencies).

Required documents:

- statement of the editor-in-chief;

- a copy of the certificate of registration as a taxpayer;

- a copy of the charter;

- document on bank details;

- confirmation that employment contracts meet the requirement about the minimum number of employees;

- a copy of the document confirming that the office in which the entity operates is in its use;

- written permission to log into the website account in google analytics.

The above-mentioned paper documents must be submitted to the agency.

The websites financed by the agency are provided monthly with 3,000 manat ($1,764).

During the period of rendering financial assistance, the minimum wage of each employee of a website must be at least 600 manat ($352).

The rest part of the financial assistance must be spent to strengthen the website infrastructure, expand the language capabilities, ensure security and improve digital quality.

A website that has signed a financial assistance agreement must submit the documents to the agency on the expenditure of funds at the end of each month.