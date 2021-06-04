Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General unveils number of citizens blown-up on mines in liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4
Trend:
The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has published the number of citizens killed or injured as a result of mine explosions in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.
From November 10, 2020, to the present day, following explosions of mine in the liberated lands, 7 servicemen and 20 civilians were killed, as well as 86 servicemen and 29 civilians were injured.
