Azerbaijani public honoring memory of journalists killed in mine explosion in Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The public of Azerbaijan is honoring the memory of the journalists who died as a result of a mine explosion in the Kalbajar district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

State officials, ordinary citizens, representatives of the public are paying tribute to the memory of the dead journalists in front of the building of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting (CJSC).

As earlier reported, a car with employees of Azerbaijani TV channels and news agencies sent to the Kalbajar district was blown up by an anti-tank mine in the direction of Susuzlug village at about 11:00 (GMT+4) on June 4, Trend reports.

As a result, the operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov, an employee of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, the deputy representative of the Mayor’s Office of the Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev were killed. Also, four more people got injured and were hospitalized.