Baku hosts funeral ceremony for Azerbaijani martyr journalist (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

A funeral ceremony was held for AZERTAC News Agency’s employee Maharram Ibrahimov who died from a mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district on June 4, Trend reports.

The journalist was buried in Shuraabad village, Absheron district. The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani officials, members of the public, and relatives of Ibrahimov.

As earlier reported, a car with employees of Azerbaijani TV channels and news agencies sent to the Kalbajar district was blown up by an anti-tank mine in the direction of Susuzlug village at about 11:00 (GMT+4) on June 4.

As a result, the operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov, an employee of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, the deputy representative of the Mayor’s Office of the Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev were killed. Also, four more people got injured and were hospitalized.