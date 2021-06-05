Ombudsman visits families of Azerbaijani journalists dead as result of mine explosion (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva visited the families of the two Azerbaijani journalists, who died as a result of a mine explosion in the Kalbajar region, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports with reference to the ombudsman's office.

Sabina Aliyeva expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.