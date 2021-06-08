Deputy health minister of Azerbaijan receives delegation led by Israeli ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

First Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan, Acting Minister of Health Teymur Musayev received a delegation led by Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Dick, the press service of the Ministry of Health told Trend.

Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation with Asian and CIS Countries of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Michael Lotem and other officials of the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan also took part in the meeting,

During the event, new prospects for the development and strengthening of cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science were discussed.

Musayev noted that interstate cooperation in the field of health care and medical science, as well as in all areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, is exemplary.

"Israel is one of the countries with a high level of education and health care system. Based on this, we are satisfied with the cooperation in the field At the same time, our cooperation in high-tech areas of health - virology, microbiology, and other areas of health that are relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic - is constructive," the acting health minister of Azerbaijan said.

The first deputy minister also emphasized the importance of the representation of Israeli pharmaceutical companies in Azerbaijan, as well as the use of high-quality medical equipment in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, held in a spirit of mutual understanding, the parties noted the importance of direct contacts between the ministries of friendly countries in the field of medical science and in the fight against the global pandemic within the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international organizations.