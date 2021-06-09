Azerbaijan enters top CIS countries for COVID-19 vaccination rollout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has entered the list of top CIS countries for COVID-19 vaccination rollout, Trend reports referring to mir24.tv.

As reported, up to date, more than 18 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

"The first dose of the vaccine was received by more than one and a half million Azerbaijanis, both nearly a million. Four vaccines have been registered in the country - the Russian Sputnik V, the Chinese CoronaVac, the German-American Pfizer and the Anglo-Swedish drug AstraZeneca," the website noted.