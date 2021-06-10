Azerbaijan launches fire truck production for first time (Exclusive) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan has started production of fire engines for the first time, Kanan Mammadov, chief service manager of the manufacturing company, told Trend on June 10.

“The manufacturing company is preparing to put up the fire trucks for sale,” Mammadov added.

"The fire engine has been assembled on the chassis of an all-wheel-drive truck of the MAN brand,” the chief service manager added. “The entire fire engine structure is domestically produced. The fire engine has been equipped with a powerful high-pressure pump system. It is simultaneously capable of extinguishing a fire with both water and foam. It also has the ability to pump 3,000 liters of water per minute".

Mammadov stressed that the fire engine, which is intended for use only in the city, has already been tested.

“It technically meets all fire extinguishing standards,” the chief service manager said.

“The wheelbase of the fire truck with a 299 horsepower engine is 3,860 mm while the total weight is 14 tons,” Mammadov said.

“The operational vehicle is intended for a three-person fire brigade,” the chief service manager said. “It has a 2-ton tank and a 450-liter foam tank. So far, mass production of the fire truck is not envisaged, but if there is such an order, it can be launched.”

The fire truck, first produced in Azerbaijan, is demonstrated at the 14th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro-2021) and the 26th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan 2021), which opened at the Baku Expo Center on June 10.