Azerbaijan confirms 61 more COVID-19 cases, 204 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 61 new COVID-19 cases, 204 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on June 12 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,126 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 328,398 of them have recovered, and 4,953 people have died. Currently, 1,775 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,746 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,615,110 tests have been conducted so far.