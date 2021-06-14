Azerbaijan publishes latest data on mine clearance in liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14
Trend:
The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has disseminated information on the mine-clearing operations carried out in the liberated territories (from Armenian occupation) since June 7, Trend reports citing the agency.
Reportedly, 596 anti-personnel and 54 anti-tank mines, as well as 144 unexploded ordnances were found from June 7 through June 12.
Last week, the agency cleared 11.6 hectares from mines and unexploded ordnance.