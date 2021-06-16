Turkey-Wales game kicks off in Baku as part of UEFA EURO 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

The UEFA EURO 2020 football match of Turkey going up against Wales kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The match started at 20:00 (GMT+4) at the Baku Olympic Stadium, as part of the EURO 2020 games hosted by Baku.

Three matches are planned to be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The first match of the group was held in Baku on June 12 between Switzerland and Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium and ended with a 1:1 result, while Italy beat Turkey, 3:0. In addition, one 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.